Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

