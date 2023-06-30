Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.45. The company had a trading volume of 304,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,274. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.