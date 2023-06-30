Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

