Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

