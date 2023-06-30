Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ VIGI opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
