Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,877,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,381,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

