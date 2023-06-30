Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $231.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

