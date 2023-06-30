Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.81. 107,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

