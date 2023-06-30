Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

