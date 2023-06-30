Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
