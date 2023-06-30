Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.