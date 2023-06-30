Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $305.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.