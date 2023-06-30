Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,897 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VIOO stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

