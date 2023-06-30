Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $303.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

