Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:VUSB)

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 1,247,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 223.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 447,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,708,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

