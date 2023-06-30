Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.61

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.61 and traded as low as C$17.50. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 50,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.59. The firm has a market cap of C$426.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.11). Vecima Networks had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of C$78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.3509579 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

