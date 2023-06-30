Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.61

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.61 and traded as low as C$17.50. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 50,532 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.59. The firm has a market cap of C$426.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
