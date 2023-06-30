Velas Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and $659,995.10 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,152,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,152,941 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.