Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.11

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.03. Verbund shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 548 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.1858 dividend. This is an increase from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

