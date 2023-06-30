Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by 888

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 888 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.91. 1,431,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.80 and its 200-day moving average is $315.71. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

