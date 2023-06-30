Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.78

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 349569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

