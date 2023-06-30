Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

