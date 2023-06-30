Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 74.17 ($0.94). The company had a trading volume of 19,635,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,726,773. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 195.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

