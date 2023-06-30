Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,085,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 4,395,692 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $17.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

