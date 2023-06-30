VRES (VRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

