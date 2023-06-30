VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 592,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 387,646 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

VTEX Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VTEX by 314.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth $3,245,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

