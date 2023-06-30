Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 3%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 65,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

