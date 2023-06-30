Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $676,943.75 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. The firm has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
