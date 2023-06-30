Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $676,943.75 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. The firm has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

