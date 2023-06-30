Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.11. The company had a trading volume of 235,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

