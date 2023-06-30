Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,543,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 116,851 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

