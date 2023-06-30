Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.
Navient Stock Performance
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Navient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
