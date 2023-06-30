Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.