Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 973,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

SBRA opened at $11.90 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

