Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

