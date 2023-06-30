Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,668,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average is $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

