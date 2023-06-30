Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $342.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $262.42 and a 12 month high of $342.34.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

