Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $87,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $377.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $379.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

