Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

