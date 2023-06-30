Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 1.3% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 301,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 172,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.