Wedbush Boosts MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $61.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.