Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.41. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 178,264 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 78.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,063,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

