Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Criteo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

