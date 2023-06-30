Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,703 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

COST stock opened at $531.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

