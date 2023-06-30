Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 81 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.69. The company had a trading volume of 131,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.05 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.59.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

