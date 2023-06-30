Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.52. The company had a trading volume of 567,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,377. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

