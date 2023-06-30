Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.52. The company had a trading volume of 567,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,377. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

