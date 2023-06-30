Western Financial Corp CA Buys 472 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Corteva by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

