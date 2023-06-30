Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.92. The stock had a trading volume of 229,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,771. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

