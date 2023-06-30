Western Financial Corp CA Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,458. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

