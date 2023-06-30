Western Financial Corp CA Has $703,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 989,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,491. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

