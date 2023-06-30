Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Western Financial Corp CA owned 0.08% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $2,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

