Western Financial Corp CA Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.41. 437,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day moving average is $226.19. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

