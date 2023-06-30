Western Financial Corp CA Sells 351 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,161 shares of company stock worth $45,379,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,343. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average is $198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

