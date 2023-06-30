Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

