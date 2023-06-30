Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys 2,089 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 122,897 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $91.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.